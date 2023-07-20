Errol Spence Jr media workout ahead of Terence Crawford showdown

Errol Spence Jr faces Terence Crawford on Saturday, July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the undisputed welterweight title live on Showtime PPV. Ahead of the event, “The Truth” hosts a media workout.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion.

Unbeaten 35-year-old Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a long reigning WBO 147-pound king former undisputed super lightweight titleholder.

The pair squares off in the historic bout that is set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four belt era.