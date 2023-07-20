George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes square off live on ESPN+ from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23 on Main Event on Kayo.

The contest features Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs), former unified and lineal lightweight champion of Australia, up against Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs), IBO titleholder from the United Kingdom. The pair battles it out in the IBF world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs) of Genk, Belgium. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California faces Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) of Portoviejo, Ecuador in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Washington, DC-born Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) meets Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card and start time.