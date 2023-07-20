Subscribe
Lee McGregor vs Erik Robles live stream from Edinburgh, Scotland

McGregor vs Robles live stream on DAZN worldwide (ex UK & Ireland)

Stream Lee McGregor vs Erik Robles live from Edinburgh, Scotland
Lee McGregor vs Erik Robles

Lee McGregor and Erik Robles square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday, July 21. The contest pits the 26-year-old local favorite against 23-year-old opponent of Mexico. The pair battles it out for the IBO super bantamweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten McGregor (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Edinburgh, Scotland won his previous bout in March by points decision against Alexis Boureima Kabore.

Robles (13-1, 9 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California was in action also in March, when he stopped Angel Talavera Carrillo.

How to watch Lee McGregor vs Erik Robles

Boxing fans can watch Lee McGregor vs Erik Robles live stream on DAZN worldwide (excluding UK and Ireland). The date is Friday, July 21. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST local time, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia, McGregor vs Robles airs live on Saturday, July 22 at 4 am AEST.

Sign up for DAZN

McGregor vs Robles undercard

Among McGregor vs Robles undercard bouts, Sultan Zaurbek (14-0, 10 KOs) of Shymkent, Kazakhstan faces Spain’s former European champion John Carter (15-0-1, 7 KOs) of Granada, Andalucia at super featherweight. As well, British heavyweight Matty Harris (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands takes on Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-13-1, 6 KOs) of Camden Town, London by way of Voznesensk, Ukraine.

Plus, British Isaac Lowe (22-2-3, 6 KOs) of Lancaster, Lancashire meets Spanish Jonathan Santana (9-5-1, 1 KOs) of Las Palmas, Islas Canarias at featherweight. In addition, Harlem Eubank (17-0, 6 KOs) of Brighton, Sussex goes up against Ishmael Ellis (14-6) of Birmingham, West Midlands in an all-British clash at super lightweight.

McGregor vs Robles fight card

The current McGregor vs Robles fight card looks as the following:

  • Lee McGregor vs. Erik Robles
  • Sultan Zaurbek vs. John Carter
  • Matty Harris vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko
  • Isaac Lowe vs. Jonathan Santana
  • Harlem Eubank vs. Ishmael Ellis

