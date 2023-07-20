MF & DAZN X Series 008 pre-fight press conference

MF & DAZN X Series is back with the eighth edition topped by the Survivor Tag match live stream on DAZN from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The list of participants includes Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO”, Swarmz, Ryan Johnston and B Dave. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the press conference.

In the UK and Australia, MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live on Sunday, July 23.

Among other bouts, Anthony Taylor and Paul Bamba square off at cruiserweight. As well, Alan Belcher and Hasim Rahman Jr go head to head at heavyweight.

Also on the card the Tag Team match featuring Deen The Great and Lil Cracra up against OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr. Plus, Brandon Herrera and Aaron Travis aka “Ac7ionMan” duel at cruiserweight.

Get MF & DAZN X Series 008 full fight card and start time.