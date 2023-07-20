A pair of bouts has been announced today for the Spence vs Crawford preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. Among the matchups live stream on YouTube, Steven Nelson goes up against Rowdy Montgomery in a ten-rounder at super middleweight and Jose Salas Reyes meets former world title challenger Aston Palicte in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the 12-round main event, undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO titleholder Terence Crawford square off in the historic undisputed 147-pound championship clash. In the co-feature, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera go head to head in the 12-round WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Also on the card, future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago battle it out in the 12-rounder for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt. The ten-round telecast opener pits Yoenis Tellez against Sergio Garcia at super welterweight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) is an Omaha, Nebraska native and longtime training partner of Terence Crawford who will look to keep his unblemished pro record intact on July 29. The 35-year-old turned pro in 2016 after an accomplished amateur career and most recently fought on Crawford’s undercard in December 2022. That outing saw Nelson shake off the rust from a nearly two-year layoff to KO James Ballard in round one.

He will be opposed by the Victorville, California-native Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs), who enters this fight on a three-bout winning streak. Montgomery’s last defeat came via decision against rising middleweight sensation Elijah Garcia in May 2022.

Jose Salas Reyes vs Aston Palicte

A 21-year-old who turned pro in November 2020, Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) carried an eight-fight KO streak into his U.S. debut this April. That outing saw the Tijuana, Mexico-native earn a shutout 10-round unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Prince Dzanie.

He will face the Bago City, Philippines born Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs), who has twice vied for the super flyweight world championship, including a split-draw for the vacant belt in a 2018 matchup against Donnie Nietes. Alicte would later drop a 2019 title fight against Kazuto Ioka and most recently had a three-bout winning streak snapped when he lost to current bantamweight world champion Jason Moloney in June 2022.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

The current Spence vs Crawford fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims