George Kambosos Jr: I’m going to take Maxi Hughes head off

Australian former unified and lineal lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr faces English southpaw Maxi Hughes at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The pair squares off in the 12-round IBF world title eliminator live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Two days ahead of their main event bout, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their clash and went face to face.

In Australia, Kambosos vs Hughes airs on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) makes his Top Rank debut and is looking to once again becoming champion. Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) makes his U.S. debut and brings his IBO belt to the ring.

Also partaking in the press conference were U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) and Belgian contender and former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs). The pair meets in the 10-round co-feature also at lightweight.

Keyshawn Davis and George Kambosos Jr at the press conference ahead of their respective bouts at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

As well, Tulsa, Oklahoma-born Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs), who faces Willie Harvey (4-2-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round undercard bout. Plus, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs), who takes on Ecuadorian contender Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight battle also on the undercard.

Here is what the participants had to say:

George Kambosos Jr

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be here in Oklahoma. I’m very excited. I’m very refreshed because I had three massive fights within 11 months. Big fights take a toll. But I was able to step back, refresh my body, and continue my training. I’m here right now. I’m very excited. I feel fantastic. And we can’t wait to handle business.”

“I’ve never been the kind of fighter who says, ‘Oh, I’ve got a loss. It’s taken my confidence away.’ I lost to Devin Haney. I think the boxing world has forgotten that he’s the only guy I’ve lost to. I’ve got to remind them again. We have learned a lot. And we have worked on a lot. But the biggest thing is that I’ve become a greedy motherf***er now. I’m going to take advantage of every hole there is.”

George Kambosos Jr at the press conference ahead of his bout against Maxi Hughes at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes at the press conference ahead of their bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m only focused on Maxi Hughes. We give him the utmost respect. He’s here. We know what he’s going to bring. Whatever there is to come, that will be spoken about after Saturday. But for now, there is only man in front of me.”

“I’m going to take his head off. That’s what’s going through my mind. I’m ready. I’m looking to absolutely destroy this man in my path.”

Maxi Hughes

“It’s been one of my dreams to fight in the U.S. When you turn professional, you see all the big fights in America and you want to be a part of that. I’ve had my tough times in boxing, and I’ve shown a lot of mental strength. I’ve come through that. I’ve earned my right to be on this stage as the main event.”

George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes at the press conference ahead of their bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“The preparation has gone very well. My training team has been together for five years. After my last fight in September, I gave myself a week off and went back to the gym. I’m a full-time professional. That’s my job. I don’t just train for fights. I train and learn all the time. And then in February, we got the deal done with George. Since then, George’s face and name has been imprinted in my brain. Preparation went well and I’m very confident.”

Keyshawn Davis

“You’re going to see something new. You can watch me fight. You can study me. But you got to really know boxing to know the type of fighter that you’re getting in the ring with when you fight me. I’m 8-0. Ya’ll haven’t even seen the best of me yet. Ya’ll will see something new.”

Keyshawn Davis and Francesco Patera at the press conference ahead of their bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“Every time somebody fights me, it could be a life-changing moment for them. But when they get in the ring, it’s a different story. Just expect the same of what you’ve been seeing out of me.”

Francesco Patera

“I am very happy to be here and fight in the U.S. This means a lot. I am ready. This can change my life, so I’m going to give it my all on Saturday.”

“If you make a name for yourself in the U.S., you make a name for yourself worldwide. So, a victory will give me a good name.”

Keyshawn Davis and Francesco Patera at the press conference ahead of their bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“A win will put me in a world title spot. So, this means a lot. I’ve done it before, and I’m sure I can do it again on Saturday.”

Jeremiah Milton

“This is my home state. I’m carrying that weight for the whole state when it comes to boxing. I represent wherever I go. Whether it’s across the sea or whatever, they always know I’m from Tulsa.”

Jeremiah Milton at the press conference ahead of his bout against Willie Harvey at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I started late in boxing. I’ve come a long way really fast. I only had about 22 or 23 amateur fights. Now I’m coming through among the best in the game right now. No matter what, if you have people doubting you in the past, and you’ve ended up on this stage, they can now watch me perform on this stage.”

Giovani Santillan

“I feel good. I’ve just been training for those 11 months that I’ve been away. I’ve been staying ready, and I’ve been waiting for that call. I’m ready, and I feel good. I’m ready for Saturday.”

Giovani Santillan at the press conference ahead of his bout against Erick Bone at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“After this Saturday, I can get a big shot. It depends on how I perform. I’m not taking this fight lightly. Erick Bone has fought a lot of good fighters. And I plan on showing that I’m ready for big fights against the big names.”

