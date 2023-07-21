George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes weigh-in results

George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) and Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest features Australia’s former unified and lineal lightweight champion up against the UK’s IBO titleholder. The pair squares off in the IBF world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23 on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) faces Belgian former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) takes on Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) meets Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Kambosos vs Hughes fight card

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard