YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4, KOs) and former UFC star Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) square off in a highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday, August 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The pair battles it out on the top of fight card live on DAZN. A series of open to the public Fight Week event has been announced today.

In the ten-round co-main event, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her undisputed featherweight title against her old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision in September 2019 and claimed her WBO belt.

Among the PPV undercard bouts, Chris Avila (3-1) faces fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) faces William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) takes on Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) and Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) go head to head in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Also on the card, Kevin Newman (14-3-1, 9 KOs) duels Quilisto Madera (14-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight, Jose Aguayo (0-1) meets Noel Cavazos (2-1) in a four-rounder at super welterweight and Luciano Ramos (1-3) fights Carlton Hamilton in a four-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Paul vs Diaz tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Week

Kicking off the Fight Week on Wednesday, August 2, the fighters host an open work out at The Factory. The final Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference is held on Thursday, August 3 also at The Factory. The public weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, August 4 at American Airlines Center.

Paul vs Diaz Fight Week schedule looks as the following:

Wednesday, August 2 – Open Workout

Participants: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Amanda Serrano, Heather Hardy, Ashton Sylve, Chris Avila, Jeremy Stephens and Shadasia Green

Location: The Factory in Dallas, TX

Doors open: 2:30 pm CT

Start time: 3 pm CT

Thursday, August 3 – Press Conference

Participants: Amanda Serrano, Heather Hardy, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Location: The Factory in Dallas, TX

Doors open: 12:30 pm CT

Start time: 1 pm CT

Friday, August 4 – Weigh-Ins

Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

Doors open: 4 pm CT

Start time: 5 pm CT

“Fight week has a lot in store for fans, whether they are in Dallas or watching from home. From our open workouts featuring the newest member of our MVP family, to the press conference and weigh-ins, the Paul vs. Diaz fight week is going to be a treat for all our fans,” shared Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP. “This incredible pay-per-view event wouldn’t be possible without our outstanding distribution partner, DAZN, RFI, and the entire team at the American Airlines Center. We’ve worked incredibly hard to ensure fans won’t miss a moment of the action as our elite lineup of broadcast and on-site talent delivers the fight week energy around the globe.”

“We have collaborated with MVP to make a best in class fight card that supplements an incredible main event with fan friendly bouts that showcase incredible fighters from the RFI and MVP rosters,” said Real Fight, Inc. President, Zach Rosenfield. “We were committed to extending the Ready4War card beyond fight night by creating four days of events for the amazing fans in Dallas so we can entertain some of the best fight fans in the world.”

In the UK and Australia, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.