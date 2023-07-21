Subscribe
MF & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag weigh-in results

Misfits x DAZN X Series 008: NichLMAO vs Swarmz vs Ryan Johnston vs B Dave

MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live stream on DAZN from from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The event is headlined by the Survivor Tag match featuring Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO”, Swarmz, Ryan Johnston and B Dave. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Also on the card the Tag Team match pitting Deen The Great and Lil Cracra against OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr. As well, Anthony Taylor faces Paul Bamba, Alan Belcher takes on Hasim Rahman Jr and Brandon Herrera meets Aaron Travis aka “Ac7ionMan”.

Get MF & DAZN X Series 008 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

MF & DAZN X Series 008 fight card

Main card

  • Nicholai Perrett “NichLMAO” vs. Swarmz vs. B Dave vs. Ryan Johnston, 4 rounds, super middleweight – Survivor tag match
  • Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Alan Belcher vs. Hasim Rahman Jr, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Deen The Great and Lil Cracra vs. OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr., 4 rounds, lightweight – Tag team match
  • Brandon Herrera vs. Aaron Travis “Ac7ionMan”, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Prelims

  • Unbaer vs. Corn, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • David Bonfadini “The Magic Crasher” vs. Jack Grady, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Alex Stein vs. Mo Deen, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Ty Tomlin vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live on Sunday, July 23.

