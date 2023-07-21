UFC London weigh-in results, Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura airs live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of Manchester, England takes on No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Uniejow, Poland in a five-round bout.
In the co-main event, England’s Molly McCann (13-5) faces Lithuania’s Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) at flyweight.
Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.
UFC London fight card
Main card
- Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
- Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
- Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
- Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
- Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao
Preliminary card
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
- Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
- Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
- Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
- Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez