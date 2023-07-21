UFC London weigh-in results, Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura airs live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of Manchester, England takes on No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Uniejow, Poland in a five-round bout.

In the co-main event, England’s Molly McCann (13-5) faces Lithuania’s Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) at flyweight.

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

UFC London fight card

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card