MF & DAZN X Series 008 Survivor Tag: Countdown Show

MF & DAZN X Series 008: Countdown Show airs live from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The event is headlined by the Survivor Tag match with Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO”, Swarmz, Ryan Johnston and B Dave squaring off inside the boxing ring.

Boxing fans can watch MF & DAZN X Series 008 Survivor Tag live stream on DAZN.

Also on the card, Deen The Great and Walid Sharks go up against YuddyGangTV and Ayye Pap in the Tag Team match. As well, Anthony Taylor takes on Paul Bamba, Alan Belcher meets Chase DeMoor and Brandon Herrera faces off James Sellers.

In the UK and Australia, MF & DAZN X Series 008 airs live on Sunday, July 23.