Four non-televised undercard bouts have been announced for Saturday, July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, leading to the main card topped by Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for undisputed welterweight title live on Showtime PPV. Among the bouts, Jabin Chollet faces Michael Portales in a six-rounder at lightweight, Justin Viloria takes on Pedro Penunuri Borgaro in a six-rounder at super featherweight, Demler Zamora meets Nikolai Buzolin in an eight-rounder at lightweight and Kevin Ceja Ventura goes up against DeShawn Prather in a six-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the main event, undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and unbeaten WBO titleholder Terence Crawford battle it out for the historic undisputed 147-pound title. In the co-main event, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera square off in the WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator. Also on the card, future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia go head to head at super welterweight.

The PPV action precedes the two-fight YouTube-streamed preliminary card, featuring Steven Nelson up against Rowdy Montgomery at super middleweight and Jose Salas Reyes versus former world title challenger Aston Palicte at super bantamweight.

Spence vs Crawford non-televised undercard

Fighting out of his native San Diego, Jabin Chollet (7-0, 6 KOs) went the distance for the first time as a pro the last time he entered the ring, scoring a shutout of Daniel Perales in May. The 21-year-old has already fought three times in 2023 and will step up in competition when he faces Hayward, California’s Michael Portales (3-1-1, 1 KO). The 26-year-old Portales bounced back from his first career defeat, which took place in February, to earn a unanimous decision over Margarito Hernandez in April.

The 18-year-old Justin Viloria (2-0, 2 KOs) turned pro in April and has delivered a pair of stoppages in each of his first two matchups. The Whittier, California-native most recently stopped Pedro Pinillo in four rounds in May. He’ll step in against the 18-year-old Pedro Borgaro (4-0, 2 KOs), who represents Sonora, Mexico and made a successful U.S. debut in July by stopping Martin Cardona in two rounds.

The 20-year-old Demler Zamora (11-0, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2019 as a teenager and delivered knockouts in eight of his first nine matchups. The Las Vegas-native has fought in his hometown twice previously as a pro, including his most recent outing that saw him KO Jesus Ibarra in March. He will be opposed by the Brooklyn-based Nikolai Buzolin (9-4-1, 5 KOs), who’s only defeats have come against previously unbeaten fighters. In his last fight, Buzolin knocked out Gonzalo Carlos Dallera in three rounds in July 2022.

A training partner of Terence Crawford, Kevin Ventura (11-0, 8 KOs) fights out of Omaha, Nebraska and will compete in Las Vegas for the first time as a pro on July 29. The 26-year-old returned to the ring off of a four-year layoff in September 2022, emerging victorious via unanimous decision over Gilbert Venegas. He will face the 25-year-old DeShawn Prather (15-1, 2 KOs), who made a successful 2023 debut by earning a decision over Brandon Clark in February. The Kansas City, Missouri-native turned pro in May 2018 and is unbeaten since a one-point decision loss in his second pro fight.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

The current Spence vs Crawford fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised