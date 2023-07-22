Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue battle it out in the main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. The contest features the unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion of the United States up against three-division world champion, representing the country host. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Former undisputed bantamweight king Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is looking to become world champion in four weight classes. Philadelphia native Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of his belts.

The co-main event pits Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) against Japan’s two-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among the bouts featured on Fulton vs Inoue undercard, Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round all-Japanese clash at light flyweight. Plus, Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) of Japan and Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs) of the Philippines square off in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream on ESPN+. The date is Tuesday, July 25. The start time is scheduled for 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am ET / 4 am PT.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch can watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Tuesday, July 25. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9 pm AEST.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fulton vs Inoue from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time varies by location.

Fulton vs Inoue fight card

The current Fulton vs Inoue fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard