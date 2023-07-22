UFC London results – Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight between No. 5-ranked contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England and No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann (13-5) of England and Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania.
Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States square off at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil meet at middleweight.
In addition, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England and Fares Ziam (13-4) of France go head to head at lightweight. Plus, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.
How to watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, July 22
Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 2 pm ET / 9 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, July 23
Main Card: 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST
Prelims: 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura results
Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
- Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
- Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
- Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
- Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao
Preliminary card
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
- Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
- Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
- Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
- Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
- Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez