UFC London results – Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight between No. 5-ranked contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England and No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann (13-5) of England and Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania.

Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States square off at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil meet at middleweight.

In addition, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England and Fares Ziam (13-4) of France go head to head at lightweight. Plus, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

How to watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, July 22
Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 2 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, July 23
Main Card: 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST
Prelims: 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura results

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
  • Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
  • Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz
  • Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card

  • Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Michael Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
  • Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
  • Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

