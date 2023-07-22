UFC London results – Aspinall vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight between No. 5-ranked contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) of England and No. 10 Marcin Tybura (24-7) of Poland. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann (13-5) of England and Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) of Lithuania.

Also on the card, Nathaniel Wood (19-5) of England and Andre Fili (22-9) of the United States square off at featherweight. As well, Paul Craig (16-6-1) of Scotland and Andre Muniz (23-5) of Brazil meet at middleweight.

In addition, Jai Herbert (12-4-1) of England and Fares Ziam (13-4) of France go head to head at lightweight. Plus, Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) of England and Josh Culibao (11-1-1) of Australia battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

How to watch UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, July 22

Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 2 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, July 23

Main Card: 5 am AEST / 3 am AWST

Prelims: 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura results

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card