George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes full fight video highlights

George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes battled it out in the main event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest saw former unified and lineal lightweight champion of Australia up against British southpaw and IBO titleholder. The pair squared off in the IBF world title eliminator live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout went the full distance. In the fifth round Kambosos got cut above his right eye. In the sixth round, Hughes received a cut above his left eye due to clash of heads. In the end, judges Josef Mason and Gerald Ritter scored the fight 117-111 and 115-113 in favor of Kambosos, respectively, while judge David Sutherland had 114-114.

With the victory by majority decision, George Kambosos Jr improved to 21-2, 10 KOs. The 30-year-old former unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion of Sydney, NSW also rebounded from a pair of losses against reigning undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

“We won the fight by many rounds,” Kambosos said. “That’s no discredit to Maxi Hughes. He had a couple good rounds. But a couple good rounds don’t win you the fight. We won a majority of the rounds. That’s the reason we chose him. He was a hard test.”

“A lot of guys coming off losses wouldn’t want to take a test like him. This was a hard challenge. I need to get grittier. He was moving a lot and wasn’t engaging a lot, but that’s the way he fights. We knew he was going to be a tough challenge, but styles make fights. I’ve got to be more gritty with these guys.”

UK’s 33-year-old Maxi Hughes of Rossington, Yorkshire dropped to 26-6-2, 5 KOs,. The defeat snapped his seven-win streak.

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Hughes said. “Nobody thought I was supposed to be in George’s league. Tonight, I came and I showed that I should have had my hand raised. I don’t want to take George’s moment.”

“I used my footwork. I made him miss and pay. I landed the cleaner shots. I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, and I will watch it and assess it, but everyone here now knows who Maxi Hughes is.”

