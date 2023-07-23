Giovani Santillan defeats Erick Bone by decision in fast paced clash

Giovani Santillan remained unbeaten when he faced Erick Bone at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to the main card headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The unbeaten 31-year-old native of San Diego, California defeated his 34-year-old opponent of Portoviejo, Ecuador by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds the scores were 97-92, 98-92 and 97-93.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Giovani Santillan improved to 31-0, 16 KOs. Erick Bone dropped to 27-7, 14 KOs, which snapped his seven-win streak.

Giovani Santillan vs Erick Bone highlights

Turning up the dials into the final rounds ? pic.twitter.com/kA2SvOHnd9 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 23, 2023

Giovani Santillan is headed home with the UD ? pic.twitter.com/2m6Z8yKpVS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 23, 2023

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card results.