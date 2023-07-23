Hemi Ahio came out victorious when he faced Amron Sands at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The heavyweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, Kambosos vs Hughes aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off after Ahio delivered a flurry of big punches, having Sands back in the corner and dominated. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the sixth round.

With the win by TKO, Auckland’s 33-year-old Hemi Ahio improved to 21-1, 16 KOs and secured his second straight victory. 29-year-old Amron Sands of Orlando, Florida by way of Nassau, Bahamas dropped to 12-3, 9 KOs.

Hemi Ahio TKO’s Amron Sands in Round 6

Back-to-back Heavyweight stoppages in Shawnee ? pic.twitter.com/u9iQsQiB2S — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 22, 2023

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card results.