NZ heavy hitter Hemi Ahio dominates & stops Amron Sands in six rounds

Kambosos vs Hughes

Parviz Iskenderov
Hemi Ahio TKO's Amron Sands
Hemi Ahio victorious over Amron Sands at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Hemi Ahio came out victorious when he faced Amron Sands at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The heavyweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, Kambosos vs Hughes aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off after Ahio delivered a flurry of big punches, having Sands back in the corner and dominated. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the sixth round.

With the win by TKO, Auckland’s 33-year-old Hemi Ahio improved to 21-1, 16 KOs and secured his second straight victory. 29-year-old Amron Sands of Orlando, Florida by way of Nassau, Bahamas dropped to 12-3, 9 KOs.

