Jafel Filho submits Daniel Barez in first round at UFC London

Jafel Filho came out victorious when he faced Daniel Barez in the first bout at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. The Brazilian fighter defeated his opponent from Spain via arm-triangle choke.

The flyweight bout was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 26 seconds into the first round following the tap.

With the victory, 30-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Jafel Filho of Sento Se, Bahia improved to 15-3 and rebounded form the defeat suffered in his UFC debut in March against Muhammad Mokaev. The promotional newcomer Daniel Barez of Burjassot dropped to 16-6, which snapped his four-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 23.

