Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jeremiah Milton earns stoppage win against Willie Harvey in four rounds

Kambosos vs Hughes

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Jeremiah Milton defeats Willie Harvey by TKO
Jeremiah Milton takes victory against Willie Harvey at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA on July 22, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jeremiah Milton dominated Willie Harvey in their heavyweight bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest was featured on the card headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for eight rounds clash ended half way through. The referee stopped the fight prior to the start of the fifth round to save Harvey from further punishment. As results, Milton took the victory by TKO.

The 29-year-old native of Tulsa, Oklahoma Jeremiah Milton improved to 10-0, 7 KO and remained undefeated. The 38-year-old Willie Harvey of Newark, New Jersey dropped to 4-3-2, 3 KOs.

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.