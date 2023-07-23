Jeremiah Milton dominated Willie Harvey in their heavyweight bout at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest was featured on the card headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for eight rounds clash ended half way through. The referee stopped the fight prior to the start of the fifth round to save Harvey from further punishment. As results, Milton took the victory by TKO.

The 29-year-old native of Tulsa, Oklahoma Jeremiah Milton improved to 10-0, 7 KO and remained undefeated. The 38-year-old Willie Harvey of Newark, New Jersey dropped to 4-3-2, 3 KOs.

