Jonny Parsons stops Danny Roberts on last seconds of Round 2 at UFC London

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

Parviz Iskenderov

Jonny Parsons came out on top when he faced Danny Roberts at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. The American welterweight claimed the win against the representative of the country-host via second-round TKO.

The referee called it a day at 4 minutes and 57 seconds into the second round, after Parsons delivered a series of punches, dropping Roberts to the canvas.

With the victory, Las Vegas’ 31-year-old Jonny Parsons improved to 9-3 and made his successful Octagon debut. 36-year-old Danny Roberts of London dropped to 18-8 and suffered his third defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 23.

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card results.

