Joseph Goodall dominated and stopped Stephan Shaw when the pair squared off at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The heavyweight bout kicked off the night of action, topped by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, Kambosos vs Hughes aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for eight rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. The Australian boxer claimed the win via stoppage, twice sending the representative of the country-host to the canvas.

Although the latter managed to get back on his feet and beat both eight counts, shortly after the referee called it a day to save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by TKO, 31-year-old Bendigo, Victoria-born, Brisbane, Queensland-based Joseph Goodall improved to 10-1-1, 9 KOs and secured his second win in a row. 30-year-old native of Saint Louis, Missouri, Stephan Shaw dropped to 18-2, 13 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

