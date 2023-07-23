Keyshawn Davis secured his ninth career victory as a pro boxer, when he faced Francesco Patera at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout went the full distance. Davis defeated Patera by unanimous decision, sending him to the canvas in Round 8 along the way. The scores were 100-89, 100-89, 99-90.

With the victory, 24-year-old U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia improved to 9-0, 6 KOs, remained unbeaten and retained his WBC USA and WBO Intercontinental belts. 30-year-old former European champion Francesco Patera of Genk, Belgium dropped to 28-4, 10 KOs, which snapped his 10-win streak.

