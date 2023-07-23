MF & DAZN X Series 8 airs live stream on DAZN from Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 22. The fight card is headlined by the Survivor Tag match, featuring Nicholai Perrett aka “NichLMAO”, Swarmz, B Dave and Ryan Johnston. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at light heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, MF & DAZN X Series 8 airs live on Sunday, July 23.

Also on the card, the Tag team match, pitting Deen The Great and Walid Sharks against YuddyGangTV and Ayye Pap. The contest is scheduled for four rounds at lightweight.

Plus, Anthony Taylor goes up against Paul Bamba in a four-rounder at cruiserweight. In addition, a pair of four-round heavyweight matchups feature Brandon Herrera up against James Sellers and Alan Belcher versus Chase DeMoor.

Among the preliminary bouts, Unbaer takes on Corn in a four-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, David Bonfadini aka “The Magic Crasher” and Jack Grady square off in a four-rounder at cruiserweight.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 8: Survivor Tag

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

MF & DAZN X Series 8 fight card

Get MF & DAZN X Series 8 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Nicholai Perrett “NichLMAO” vs. Swarmz vs. B Dave vs. Ryan Johnston, 4 rounds, light heavyweight – Survivor tag match

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. YuddyGangTV and Ayye Pap, 4 rounds, lightweight – Tag team match

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Brandon Herrera vs. James Sellers, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Unbaer vs. Corn, 4 rounds, welterweight

David Bonfadini “The Magic Crasher” vs. Jack Grady, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

MF & DAZN X Series 8 results