Undefeated three-division world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue of Japan challenges unbeaten American Stephen Fulton for his unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 25. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Cuban two-time Olympic Gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez defends his WBO featherweight title against Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu. The world championship bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Naoya Inoue challenges Stephen Fulton

Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) looks to land world title in the fourth weight division. Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defends of his belts.

“Coming up to junior featherweight to be able to challenge Stephen Fulton for the title has given me great motivation,” said Inoue. “I get excited thinking about this fight and about how I will perform. I’ve been watching film of Fulton, and I think he is a very intelligent fighter.”

“I haven’t been a challenger in five years, and that has heightened my motivation as well. I think I will be able to perform better than before.”

“Due to my injury, the fight had to be rescheduled for the 25th. And I feel grateful for the cooperation from all the people involved in the promotion and Team Fulton to make this happen. And because of that gratitude, I want to fight with everything I have on the 25th.”

Robeisy Ramirez defends against Satoshi Shimizu

Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion.

“I feel great,” Ramirez said. “We’ve had a great training camp. I’m very happy to be in Japan and to get to know this country and its culture. I’m ready for everything that lies ahead.”

“I don’t know much about my opponent, but as I have said since this fight was presented to me, we all know that Japanese fighters are warriors. I hope he is ready because I am coming at 100 percent.”

“This is my first defense, and it’s always super important for any champion. This is the next step on my way to becoming the best featherweight in the world. I’m going to be me and have fun, the Robeisy that everyone knows inside the ring.”

Among Fulton vs Inoue undercard bouts, Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) and Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO) square off in an eight-round all-Japanese clash at light flyweight. Plus, Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) of Japan and Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs) of the Philippines go head to head in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.