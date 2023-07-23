Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura squared off in the main event of UFC London live stream on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. The contest featured No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 10 of Poland.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Aspinall came out on top after he delivered a right big elbow, followed by a one-two combination, that dropped Tybura to the canvas, and finished the job with punches. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Manchester’s 30-year-old Tom Aspinall, who stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since July 2022, improved to 13-3. 37-year-old Marcin Tybura of Uniejow, Poland dropped to 24-8, which snapped his two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 23.

Check out Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Aspinall vs Tybura full fight video highlights

Marcin Tybura makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Tom Aspinall.

Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd ?



@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023

Fight time.

ASPINALL VS TYBURA ?



Last chance – Who you got!?



??#UFCLondon | Live on ESPN and @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/S1qVnUIVGv — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) July 22, 2023

Round 1.

Verdict.

De nuevo en el octágono?? @AspinallMMA ? derrota a Marcin Tybura por TKO en round 1?? #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uqt0rbeHUD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 22, 2023

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card results.