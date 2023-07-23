Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura squared off in the main event of UFC London live stream on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. The contest featured No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 10 of Poland.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Aspinall came out on top after he delivered a right big elbow, followed by a one-two combination, that dropped Tybura to the canvas, and finished the job with punches. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.
With the victory, Manchester’s 30-year-old Tom Aspinall, who stepped inside the Octagon for the first time since July 2022, improved to 13-3. 37-year-old Marcin Tybura of Uniejow, Poland dropped to 24-8, which snapped his two-win streak.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 23.
Check out Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Aspinall vs Tybura full fight video highlights
Marcin Tybura makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Tom Aspinall.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Verdict.
Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura full fight card results.