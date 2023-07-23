George Kambosos Jr and Maxi Hughes battle it out in the main event live stream from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The contest pits former unified and lineal lightweight champion of Australia against British southpaw and IBO titleholder. The pair squares off in the IBF world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, July 23.

30-year-old former unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) of Sydney, NSW is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats against Devin Haney and once again become champion. UK’s 33-year-old Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) of Rossington, Yorkshire puts his IBO belt on the line and eyes a shot at one of four major straps.

In the ten-round co-main event, unbeaten 24-year-old U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on 30-year-old former European champion of Belgium, Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among Kambosos vs Hughes undercard bouts, undefeated American Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) of San Diego, California faces Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) of Portoviejo, Ecuador in a 10-rounder at welterweight. As well, Tulsa, Oklahoma native Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Willie Harvey (4-2-2, 3 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, DC and Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, GA go head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Amron Sands (12-2, 9 KOs) of Orlando, Florida by way of Nassau, Bahamas meets Hemi Ahio (20-1, 15 KOs) of Auckland, New Zealand in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The action begins with an eight-rounder heavyweight bout between Stephan Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri and Australian Joseph Goodall (9-1-1, 8 KOs) of Brisbane, Queensland.

How to watch George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Kambosos vs Hughes from practically anywhere.

Kambosos vs Hughes fight card

Get Kambosos vs Hughes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Amron Sands vs. Hemi Ahio, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Joseph Goodall, 8 rounds, heavyweight

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes results