Troy Isley came out victorious when he faced Antonio Todd at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, July 22. The middleweight bout was featured on the card topped by George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 23 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Isley of Washington, D.C. defeated Atlanta, Georgia’s Todd by unanimous decision. After eight rounds all three judges scored the fight 79-73.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Troy Isley improved his unbeaten record to 10-0, 4 KOs. Antonio Todd dropped to 14-9, 8 KOs.

