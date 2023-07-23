Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

In the five-round main event, Manchester’s No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) faces Poland’s No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura (24-7).

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Molly McCann (13-5) goes up against Lithuania’s Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) at flyweight.

Get UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Stream George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.