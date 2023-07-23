UFC London: Aspinall vs Tybura post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 22. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, July 23.

In the five-round main event, Manchester’s No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall (12-3) faces Poland’s No. 10-ranked Marcin Tybura (24-7).

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Molly McCann (13-5) goes up against Lithuania’s Julija Stoliarenko (10-8-2) at flyweight.

