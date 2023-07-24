Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion up against unbeaten WBO titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship with the undisputed title on the line. The highly anticipated clash airs live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 30.

33-year-old three-belt holder Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York is looking to claim the fourth strap and become the first in history undisputed welterweight champion. 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska aims to collect all belts at 147 lbs and become a two-division undisputed king.

The co-main event pits Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico against Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs). The pair meets in the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on Spence vs Crawford PPV card, four-division world champion Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Talibon, Philippines takes on Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico, Santiago. The pair battles it for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Kicking off the action, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba faces off Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Spain. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford tickets

Spence vs Crawford tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford start time in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live stream on Showtime PPV. The date is Saturday, July 29. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 30. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:45 pm AEST.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Spence vs Crawford from practically anywhere.

The respective broadcast date and start time vary by location.

Spence vs Crawford undercard

Among the bouts featured on Spence vs Crawford undercard live stream on YouTube, Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska and Rowdy Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs) of Victorville, California go head to head in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico goes up against former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) of Bago City, Philippines in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

Among the non-televised prelims, Jabin Chollet (7-0, 6 KOs) of San Diego, California meets Michael Portales (3-1-1, 1 KO) of Hayward, California in a six-rounder at lightweight. As well, Justin Viloria (2-0, 2 KOs) of Whittier, California faces Pedro Penunuri Borgaro (4-0, 2 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

In addition, Demler Zamora (11-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada fights Brooklyn-based Nikolai Buzolin (9-4-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Kevin Ceja Ventura (11-0, 8 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska duels DeShawn Prather (15-1, 2 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Spence vs Crawford Fight Week schedule of events in Las Vegas

A series of events has been scheduled for Spence vs Crawford Fight Week in Las Vegas leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Tuesday, July 25 – Grand Arrivals

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford make their Grand Arrivals on Tuesday, July 25 at MGM Lobby. The start time is 3 pm PT. Also participating Yoenis Tellez, Sergio Garcia, Nonito Donaire, Alexandro Santiago, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera.

Wednesday, July 26 – Undercard Media Workout

The fighters battling it out on Spence vs Crawford undercard host a media workout on Wednesday, July 26 at MGM Grand Casino Floor. The start time is 1 pm PT. The list of participants includes Giovanni Cabrera, Sergio Garcia, Alexandro Santiago, Isaac Cruz, Yoenis Tellez and Nonito Donaire.

Thursday, July 27 – Press Conference

The final Spence vs Crawford pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 27 at T-Mobile Arena. The start time is 1 pm PT. The press conference fearures Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford, Isaac Cruz, Giovanni Cabrera, Nonito Donaire, Alexandro Santiago, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia.

Friday, July 28 – Weigh-In

The official Spence vs Crawford weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 28 at T-Mobile Arena. The start time is 3 pm PT.

Saturday, July 29 – Fight Date

Spence vs Crawford fight date is Saturday, July 29. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Doors open at 12:30 pm PT. First fight begins at 1 pm PT. Countdown Show starts at 3 pm PT. Spence vs Crawford PPV starts at 5 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

The current Spence vs Crawford fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised