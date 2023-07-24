Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Yudica battle it out in the main event at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The contest pits undefeated unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion of Los Angeles, CA against former world champion from Chimbas, Argentina. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout live on ESPN+. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, July 29.

31-year-old Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) was in action in March when she scored a unanimous decision against Tina Rupprecht to retain her WBA title and land the WBC belt. 34-year-old former IBF flyweight champion Leonela Paola Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) last fought in April when she took a split decision against Tamara Elisabet Demarco.

The co-main event features undefeated North Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) versus Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica tickets

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica tickets to witness all the action at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28 are on sale.

Estrada vs Yudica tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, July 28. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

How to watch Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica in UK, Australia & other countries

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Saturday, July 29. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Estrada vs Yudica from practically anywhere.

Estrada vs Yudica undercard

Among the bouts featured on Estrada vs Yudica undercard, Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) of Albany, New York faces former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada by way of Cali, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

As well, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Brooklyn-based Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) of Panama in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. The 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) of Lompoc, California and Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Dante Benjamin (7-0, 5 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio meets William Langston (8-3, 5 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) of San Francisco, California battles Kaylyn Alfred (4-4-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) fights Juan Centeno (8-8-3, 1 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-rounder at junior featherweight. Rounding out the card, Jaylan Phillips (1-2-3, 1 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia duels Emond Driver (1-1, 1 KOs) of Hammond, Indiana in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Estrada vs Yudica fight card

The current Estrada vs Yudica fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBC and WBA minimumweight titles

Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard