Undefeated welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the first in history undisputed 147-pound title. The event airs live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The official music video, titled ‘Welcome To The Main Event’ by JF, hit the stream today.

Undefeated 33-year-old Long Island, New York native Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) is a unified WBC, WBA and IBF champions. Omaha, Nebraska’s unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is a long reigning WBO king.

The winner of Spence vs Crawford fight will earn the distinction as the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and can emerge as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.