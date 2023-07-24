Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Spence vs Crawford music video – ‘Welcome To The Main Event’ by JF

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for undisputed welterweight title

BoxingEntertainmentNewsVideos
Newswire

Undefeated welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the first in history undisputed 147-pound title. The event airs live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The official music video, titled ‘Welcome To The Main Event’ by JF, hit the stream today.

Undefeated 33-year-old Long Island, New York native Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) is a unified WBC, WBA and IBF champions. Omaha, Nebraska’s unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is a long reigning WBO king.

The winner of Spence vs Crawford fight will earn the distinction as the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and can emerge as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.