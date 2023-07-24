Subscribe
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue weigh-in results

Stephen Fulton defends unified WBC & WBO junior featherweight titles against Naoya ‘Monster' Inoue

Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) and Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) square off live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. The contest features American unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion defending his title against Japan’s three-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) defends his belt against Japan’s two-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the card, Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round all-Japanese contest at light flyweight. Plus, Japan’s Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) faces the Philippines’ Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

Get Fulton vs Inoue full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Fulton vs Inoue fight card

Main card

  • Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles
  • Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title
  • Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa, 8 rounds, light flyweight
  • Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

