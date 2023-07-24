Subscribe
HomeUFC

Countdown to UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 – Full Episode

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 291 Countdown features Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje ahead of their rematch at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. Former interim lightweight champions of the United States battle it out for the symbolic “BMF” belt. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds main event bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The pair first met in April 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth round stoppage of their UFC on Fox main event bout that earned “Fight of the Night” bonus.

UFC 291 Countdown full episode also features former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz of Poland and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira of Brazil. The pair meets in the three-round 205-pound co-main event bout.

Also on the UFC 291 PPV card, Stephen Thompson goes up against Michel Pereira at welterweight, Tony Ferguson faces off Bobby Green at lightweight and Michael Chiesa takes on Kevin Holland at welterweight.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.