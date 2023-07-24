UFC 291 Countdown features Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje ahead of their rematch at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. Former interim lightweight champions of the United States battle it out for the symbolic “BMF” belt. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds main event bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

The pair first met in April 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth round stoppage of their UFC on Fox main event bout that earned “Fight of the Night” bonus.

UFC 291 Countdown full episode also features former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz of Poland and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira of Brazil. The pair meets in the three-round 205-pound co-main event bout.

Also on the UFC 291 PPV card, Stephen Thompson goes up against Michel Pereira at welterweight, Tony Ferguson faces off Bobby Green at lightweight and Michael Chiesa takes on Kevin Holland at welterweight.