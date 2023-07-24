UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the “BMF” belt contested on the night. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 30. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on Kayo.

The main event features former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in the rematch. The pair battles it out for the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title. Their first fight goes back to April 2018 when “The Diamond” stopped “The Highlight” in the fourth round.

In his previous outing last November, 34-year-old Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana submitted Michael Chandler in the third round. 34-year-old Justin Gaethje (24-4) of Safford, Arizona won his previous bout in March by majority decision against Rafael Fiziev.

In the UFC 291 co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

40-year-old Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Cieszyn, Poland was in action late last year when he fought Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the division’s vacant title. 36-year-old Pereira (7-2) of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil makes his 205-pound debut and is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in April.

Also on UFC 291 PPV card

Also on UFC 291 PPV card a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of the United States and Michel Pereira (28-11) of Brazil. As well, Tony Ferguson (26-8) and Bobby Green (29-14-1) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Michael Chiesa (18-6) faces his fellow-American Kevin Holland (24-9) at welterweight.

Among UFC 291 prelims

The top of UFC 291 preliminary card pits Gabriel Bonfim (14-0) of Brazil against Trevin Giles (16-4) of the United States at welterweight. Also on the card, Derrick Lewis (26-11) of the United States takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Roman Kopylov (10-2) meets Claudio Ribeiro (11-3) of Brazil at middleweight. In addition, Jake Matthews (18-6) of Australia fights Darrius Flowers (12-5-1) of the United States at welterweight.

Among UFC 291 early prelims, CJ Vergara (11-4-1) of the United States goes up against Vinicius Salvador (14-5) of Brazil at flyweight. As well, Matthew Semelsberger (11-5) of the United States squares off against Uros Medic (8-1) of Serbia at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Miranda Maverick (13-5) of the United States and Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) of Brazil go head to head at women’s flyweight.

UFC 291 tickets

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 tickets to witness all the action at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29 are on sale.

UFC 291 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 29. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 30. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 291 fight card

The current UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims