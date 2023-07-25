Undefeated welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the historic undisputed title live on Showtime PPV. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated clash, the fighters make Grand Arrivals at MGM Lobby.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York is a unified welterweight WBC, WBA and IBF champion. Unbeaten 35-year-old Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is former undisputed super lightweight champion and long reigning WBO 147-pound king.

The contest is set to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four belt era.

Spence vs Crawford Grand Arrivals also feature the PPV undercard fighters, including Yoenis Tellez, Sergio Garcia, Nonito Donaire, Alexandro Santiago, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera.