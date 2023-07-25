Subscribe
Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington tops Golden Boy Fight Night on Sep 7 in Indio, CA 

Curiel defends NABF welterweight title against Pennington live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington headlines Golden Boy Fight Night in Indio, CA
Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Raul Curiel is back in the ring on Thursday, September 7 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA where he faces Courtney Pennington. The pair battles it out on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card live stream on DAZN.

Former Mexican Olympian, Curiel puts his NABF welterweight title on the line. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) of Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico last fought in December 2022 when he stopped Brad Solomon in the second round. 36-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York, Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) was in action in May when he took a split decision against James Martin.

“I am thankful to Golden Boy for scheduling me as the main event,” Curiel said. “I’ll be able to showcase my talent against Courtney Pennington, who I know is tough. I work very hard and I want to challenge the best in the 147-pound division, and I will not be denied!”

In the 10-round co-feature at super bantamweight, Coachella’s 24-year-old Manuel Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in June against Walter Santibanes. Also on the card, his 18-year-old cousin Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) of Thermal, California eyes his third win in a six-round bout at welterweight.

Their respective opponents and other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Curiel vs Pennington fight card

The current Curiel vs Pennington lineup looks as the following:

  • Raul Curiel vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title
  • Manuel Flores vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Grant Flores vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, September 8.

