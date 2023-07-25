Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 25. The contest pits undefeated unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion of the United States against unbeaten three-weight world champion of Japan. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, GA makes the second defense of his straps. Former undisputed bantamweight champion Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) aims to land the world title in his fourth weight division.

In the co-main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba makes the first defense of his WBO featherweight belt against 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs) of Japan. The world title bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Fulton vs Inoue undercard bouts, Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) meets his fellow-Japanese Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO) in an eight-rounder at light flyweight. As well, Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) of Japan and Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs) of the Philippines go head to head in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight.

How to watch Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Tuesday, July 25

Time: 6:30 pm AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fulton vs Inoue from practically anywhere.

Fulton vs Inoue fight card

Get Fulton vs Inoue full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Fulton’s WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ramirez’s WBO featherweight title

Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue results