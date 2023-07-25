UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, old rivals and former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the symbolic “BMF” belt. Poirier stopped Gaethje in the fourth round of their first fight in April 2018.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who makes his 205-pound debut.

UFC 291 Embedded 1 features Poirier and Gaethje as they prepare for their rematch.

As well, Stephen Thompson at Utah Airguns, Michel Pereira training with soldiers, Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira ahead of their bout.