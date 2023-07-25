UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. MMA event features a series of bouts, headlined by the “Baddest Mother F***er” title clash.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Justin Gaethje (24-4) of Safford, Arizona square off in the rematch. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round stoppage of their first-fight in April 2018. Their second bout is scheduled for five rounds with the symbolic “BMF” belt on the line.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Cieszyn, Poland welcomes to the division former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The contest is scheduled for three rounds.

Among other UFC 291 PPV card bouts, Michel Pereira (28-11) of Maraba, Brazil and Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina battle it out at welterweight. Plus, Bobby Green (29-14-1) of San Bernardino, California faces his fellow-American Tony Ferguson (26-8) of Oxnard, California at lightweight.

In addition, Michael Chiesa (18-6) of Aurora, Colorado and Kevin Holland (24-9) of Riverside, California meet in an all-American bout at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 291 start time in USA, Poirier vs Gaethje 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 29. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 291 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 291 start time in Australia, Poirier vs Gaethje 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 30. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 291 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 291 fight card

The current UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims