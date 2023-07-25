UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. MMA event features a series of bouts, headlined by the “Baddest Mother F***er” title clash.
In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.
In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana and Justin Gaethje (24-4) of Safford, Arizona square off in the rematch. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round stoppage of their first-fight in April 2018. Their second bout is scheduled for five rounds with the symbolic “BMF” belt on the line.
In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Cieszyn, Poland welcomes to the division former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The contest is scheduled for three rounds.
Among other UFC 291 PPV card bouts, Michel Pereira (28-11) of Maraba, Brazil and Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of Simpsonville, South Carolina battle it out at welterweight. Plus, Bobby Green (29-14-1) of San Bernardino, California faces his fellow-American Tony Ferguson (26-8) of Oxnard, California at lightweight.
In addition, Michael Chiesa (18-6) of Aurora, Colorado and Kevin Holland (24-9) of Riverside, California meet in an all-American bout at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC 291 start time in USA, Poirier vs Gaethje 2
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 29. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
UFC 291 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 291 start time in Australia, Poirier vs Gaethje 2
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 30. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.
UFC 291 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 291 fight card
The current UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
- Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
- Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
- Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary card
- Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim
- Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
- Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
Early prelims
- C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
- Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira