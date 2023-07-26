Subscribe
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship launches BKFC Prospect Series on Aug 24 in Miami

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), has announced the launch of the BKFC Prospect Series commencing on Thursday, August 24 from Arnold Hall at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds, the night before BKFC 49 at the same venue.

Said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC, “The BKFC Prospects Series will be a monthly event taking place at the same location the night before our numbered shows. It’s a great opportunity to showcase men and women from boxing, muay thai and mixed martial arts, some of whom have participated in our open tryouts. Let bare-knuckle fans see if you have what it takes under the bright lights to earn a shot at a BKFC contract.”

“Our open tryouts have been a massive success and are heavily attended all over the world. The BKFC Prospects Series provides an outlet to see how talented these bare-knuckle fighters are, with additional slots for fights we normally wouldn’t be able to fit on our numbered shows.”

Tickets starting at $40 for BKFC Prospects Series 1 may be purchased at BKFC.com. The Miami Dade Fairgrounds are located at 10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165. BKFC Prospects Series 1 will also be broadcast internationally as part of the BKFC+ Subscription for $7.99 per month on the New BKFC App – The Best Value in Combat Sports and is sponsored by Bucked Up, MIT 45, Only Fans, Crescent Tools, LIONS NOT SHEEP and Knockout Gummies.

BKFC 49 on Friday, August 25 from the Arnold Hall at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds is headlined by the highly anticipated BKFC Welterweight World Championship between #1 Ranked Gorjan ‘GoGo’ Slaveski (5-0) of Macedonia now residing in South Florida and #4 Ranked ‘Gypsy’ Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas.

Also featured in a can’t miss matchup at BKFC 49, #1 Ranked Bantamweight and Former BKFC Interim Champion Jarod ‘Kid Gatti’ Grant (5-2) of Pembroke Pines, FL faces Daniel ‘The Machete’ Alvarez (1-1) of San Diego, CA.

