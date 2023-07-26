Undefeated welterweight champions and pound-for-pound greats Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out for the undisputed title in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime PPV. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand and spoke to the historic nature of the fight in front of a crowd of fans.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Errol Spence Jr brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF belts. Terence Crawford is the WBO titleholder. The winner of the bout is set to become the first 147-pound undisputed champion of the four-belt era, and will likely to emerge as the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

“It would be a dream come true to become the first welterweight undisputed champion of the world in the four-belt era,” said Spence. “I watched all the great fighters as a kid. Now, I get to have my moment.

“I want the bright lights and the glory… He’s in his prime. I’m in my prime. We are the two best fighters in the welterweight division. The winner of the fight on Saturday night will be the best fighter in boxing.”

Errol Spence Jr | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Errol Spence Jr | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“It’s going to be even sweeter to win the undisputed championship for the second time,” said Crawford, who previously was undisputed at 140-pounds, and who can become the first man to become undisputed at two weights. “That’s why we take the chances we take. That’s why we fight the way we fight. This is a fight that the world’s been craving.

“My name is already up there with the all-time greatest welterweight fighters. It’s just a matter of going out there on Saturday and putting the cherry on top and furthering my legacy.”

Terence Crawford | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Terence Crawford | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing on the PPV undercard. Isaac Cruz and undefeated Giovanni Cabrera meet in a WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator. Future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt. Plus, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia go head to head in the super welterweight telecast opener.

Isaac Cruz | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Giovanni Cabrera | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Nonito Donaire | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Alexandro Santiago | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Yoenis Tellez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Sergio Garcia | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and start time.