Subscribe
HomePhotos

Errol Spence Jr: The winner of our fight with Terence Crawford will be the best fighter in boxing

BoxingNewsPhotos
Newswire
Errol Spence Jr primed for Terence Crawford showdown
Errol Spence Jr | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Undefeated welterweight champions and pound-for-pound greats Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out for the undisputed title in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on Showtime PPV. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters made their grand arrivals at MGM Grand and spoke to the historic nature of the fight in front of a crowd of fans.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Errol Spence Jr brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF belts. Terence Crawford is the WBO titleholder. The winner of the bout is set to become the first 147-pound undisputed champion of the four-belt era, and will likely to emerge as the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

“It would be a dream come true to become the first welterweight undisputed champion of the world in the four-belt era,” said Spence. “I watched all the great fighters as a kid. Now, I get to have my moment.

“I want the bright lights and the glory… He’s in his prime. I’m in my prime. We are the two best fighters in the welterweight division. The winner of the fight on Saturday night will be the best fighter in boxing.”

Errol Spence Jr
Errol Spence Jr | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Errol Spence Jr
Errol Spence Jr | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“It’s going to be even sweeter to win the undisputed championship for the second time,” said Crawford, who previously was undisputed at 140-pounds, and who can become the first man to become undisputed at two weights. “That’s why we take the chances we take. That’s why we fight the way we fight. This is a fight that the world’s been craving.

“My name is already up there with the all-time greatest welterweight fighters. It’s just a matter of going out there on Saturday and putting the cherry on top and furthering my legacy.”

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing on the PPV undercard. Isaac Cruz and undefeated Giovanni Cabrera meet in a WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator. Future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt. Plus, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia go head to head in the super welterweight telecast opener.

Isaac Cruz
Isaac Cruz | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Giovanni Cabrera
Giovanni Cabrera | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera faceoff
Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Nonito Donaire
Nonito Donaire | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Alexandro Santiago
Alexandro Santiago | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago faceoff
Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Yoenis Tellez
Yoenis Tellez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME
Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia faceoff
Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.