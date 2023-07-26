Naoya Inoue claimed the world title in his fourth weight class, when he faced Stephen Fulton at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. “The Monster” dethroned reigning champion by knockout in the main event live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo.

After sending his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand that followed a stiff jab to the body, Inoue kept delivering punches, having Fulton backed into a corner, all way until the moment the referee stepped in to save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 14 seconds into the eighth round.

“Everything I was thinking about was to fight him this year,” Inoue said. “However, unfortunately, I got injured, and I had to postpone this fight. I am sorry to my team and Fulton’s team, but thank you so much for accepting this fight once again. I am so happy right now.”

With the victory, 30-year-old former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue of Zama, Japan remained undefeated, improved to 25-0, 22 KOs and became a new unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion. Philadelphia’s 29-year-old Stephen Fulton dropped to 21-1, 8 KOs, suffered his first career defeat and failed the second defense of his belts.

