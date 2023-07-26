The WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez came out victorious, when he faced Satoshi Shimizu at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Two-time Olympic gold medalist of Cuba retained his title, dominating, dropping and stopping two-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist of Japan in the fifth round.

Although Shimizu managed to get back on his feet and beat the eight count after he was floored by a left uppercut, referee Ramon Pena called it a day following pair of right hooks and a big left from Ramirez.

‘I set my sights on a world title unification clash’

With the victory, Robeisy Ramirez improved to 13-1, 8 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. Post-fight he said he was looking for the championship unification bouts and ready to go worldwide.

Satoshi Shimizu dropped to 11-2, 10 KOs, which snapped his three-win streak.

“This was a tremendous experience,” Ramirez said. “It is a blessing to be able to demonstrate my talent in a stadium full of people and in this part of the World. I am grateful and happy. The job is done.”

“Now I set my sights on a world title unification clash. I am ready to go to Japan, Scotland, England, Mexico, wherever we have to fight. I will always be available to do my job.”

