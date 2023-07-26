Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Paola Yudica square off live on ESPN+ from Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, July 29.

The contest features undefeated Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA defending her unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles against former world champion Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) from Chimbas, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) of North Las Vegas goes up against Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super featherweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) faces Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight and Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) meets Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

