Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica final pre-fight press conference

Seniesa Estrada defends unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles against Leonela Paola Yudica at Pearl Theater in Las Vegas

Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Paola Yudica square off live on ESPN+ from Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, July 29.

The contest features undefeated Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA defending her unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles against former world champion Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) from Chimbas, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) of North Las Vegas goes up against Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super featherweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) faces Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight and Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) meets Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

