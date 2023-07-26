Subscribe
Spence vs Crawford PPV undercard fighters media workout

Spence vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29, the fighters featured on Spence vs Crawford Showtime PPV undercard host a media workout. The list of participants includes, Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera, who square off in the WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator, serving as the co-feature.

As well, Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago, who battle it out for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia, who meet in the telecast opener.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the main event, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford contest for the undisputed welterweight title.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr. of Long Island, New York is a WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion. Unbeaten 35-year-old Terence Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska is a former undisputed super lightweight champion and long reigning WBO 147-pound king.

The highly anticipated bout is to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four belt era.

