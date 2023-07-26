UFC 291 Embedded 2: They’re gonna get you dying on video

UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated bout at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, old rivals and former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the symbolic “BMF” belt. In their first fight in April 2018, Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourh-round TKO.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former 205-pound champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz squares off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who makes his light heavyweight debut.

Also on the UFC 291 PPV card, Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) takes on Michel Pereira (28-11) at welterweight, Tony Ferguson (26-8) meets Bobby Green (29-14-1) at lightweight and Kevin Holland (24-9) faces Michael Chiesa (18-6) at welterweight.

UFC 291 Embedded 2 features Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland, Glover Teixeira, Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz and Tony Ferguson.