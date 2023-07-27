Subscribe
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson & Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert make friendly wager on Spence vs Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for historic undisputed welterweight title live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford faceoff at at the press conference at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, USA on June 13, 2012 | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert made a friendly wager on Wednesday ahead of the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship showdown between Dallas-native and unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Omaha-native and WBO Welterweight World Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, taking place this Saturday, July 29 on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayor Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) tweeted on Wednesday, “[email protected], how about we raise the stakes of the #SpenceCrawford showdown with a friendly wager? If @terencecrawford wins the undisputed welterweight title on July 29, a Texas-styled title belt from @WildBillsDallas is yours! @ShowtimeBoxing @PremierBoxing.”

“I love a friendly wager and am eager to watch what is sure to be a competitive match between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport,” added Mayor Johnson. “Dallas is home for Errol Spence Jr., and I admire his incredible talent, grit, and determination.”

Mayor Stothert agreed to the wager and confirmed she will send Mayor Johnson an assorted box of prime cuts of meat from Omaha Steaks if Spence wins the fight.

“We look forward to cheering for our hometown champ Terence Crawford in his bout against an equally talented opponent,” said Mayor Stothert. “His investment in Omaha’s B & B Sports Academy demonstrates his commitment to our community and will serve as an inspiration for our youth.”

Mayor Johnson has been a long-time supporter of Team Spence, as he and Spencer’s trainer Derrick James, a world-renowned professional boxer and trainer, were introduced years ago by a mutual friend and have been friends ever since.

“We both grew up in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, and today we do a lot of work together in support of that organization,” said Mayor Johnson. “Most recently, we rented out an entire movie theater and took dozens of kids to see Creed III, where they also met Errol Spence Jr. and Anthony Joshua. It was a great night.”

Wild Bill’s Western Store sponsored the wager, marking the Dallas-based store’s second time supporting a city-to-city wager.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire battling Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship and hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz facing unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event. The telecast opens with top prospect Yoenis Tellez, who is guided by renowned trainer Ronnie Shields will take on Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in a 10-round super welterweight attraction.

In Australia, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

