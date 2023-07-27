Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, July 30 at 10 am AEST. The contest features undefeated boxing stars in a long awaited, highly anticipated clash. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

33-year-old Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York is a unified welterweight champion, holding the WBC, WBA and IBF straps. 35-year-old Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a former undisputed super lightweight champion and reigning WBO welterweight king. The bout is set to crown the first undisputed world champion at 147lbs in the four belt era.

In the co-main, prominent Mexican contender Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City goes up against Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) of Chicago, IL by way of Seattle, WA. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout serving as the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator.

Also on the card, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Talibon, Philippines goes up against Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The pair meets in the 12-round bout with the vacant WBC bantamweight title on the line.

The telecast opener pits, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba against Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Spain. The super welterweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 10 am AEST. The PPV cost is $39.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 10 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 9:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 8 am AWST.

Spence vs Crawford PPV fight card

The full Spence vs Crawford PPV fight card looks as the following: