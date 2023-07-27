Subscribe
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford final pre-fight press conference

Spence vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in the main event live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the undisputed welterweight title. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is an undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion of Long Island, New York. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is an unbeaten WBO titleholder of Omaha, Nebraska. The contest is set to crown the first undisputed champion at 147 lbs in the four belt era. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico takes on Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) in the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. The bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

Among other bouts, four-division world champion Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Talibon, Philippines faces Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba meets Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Spain in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and start time.

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

