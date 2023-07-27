Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go face to face in a highly anticipated clash live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest pits YouTuber turned pro boxer against former UFC star, who makes his first appearance inside the squared circle. Broadcast information, PPV cost and the full lineup of action has been confirmed today.

In the UK and Australia, Paul vs Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.

With a record of 6-1, 4 KOs, Cleveland, Ohio native Jake Paul is looking to rebound from his split-decision defeat against Tommy Fury. Nate Diaz of Stockton, California makes his pro boxing debut and brings to the ring his 21-13 record in MMA. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout contested at 185 lbs.

In the co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against old rival and former WBO champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). The pair meets for the second time since September 2019, when Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision.

Also on the card an eight-round lightweight bout between Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) and William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs). As well, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) battle it out in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. The telecast opener pits Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) against Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN and DAZN PPV in the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Brazil, Mexico, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Thailand and more.

Paul vs Diaz fight date is Saturday, August 5. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the United States. The respective date and time in other countries vary by location.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV price

Paul vs Diaz live stream is available on DAZN PPV in a number of countries. The full list of countries, including the cost, looks as the following:

Argentina: $9.99

Australia: $AUD 34.99

Belgium: €9.99

Brazil: BRL 49.90

Brunei Darussalam: $9.99

Bulgaria: BGN 19.99

Canada: $CAD 59.99

Chile: CLP 8,000.00

Colombia: COP 39,900.00

Croatia: €9.99

Cyprus: €9.99

Czech Republic: CZK 249.00

Denmark: DKK 69.00

Estonia: €9.99

Finland: €9.99

France: €9.99

Ghana: $ 9.99

Greece: €9.99

Hong Kong: $HKD 88.00

Hungary: HUF 3,990.00

Iceland: $9.99

India: INR 410.00

Indonesia: IDR149,000.00

Ireland: €19.99

Israel: ILS 34.90

Italy: TBA

Japan: YEN 2,890.00

Republic of Korea: KRW 15,000.00

Kuwait: $9.99

Latvia: €9.99

Lithuania: €9.99

Malaysia: MYR 44.90

Mexico: MXN 199.00

Netherlands: €9.99

New Zealand: 34.99 NZD

Nigeria: NGN 3,900.00

Norway: 100.00 NOK

Philippines: PHP 599.00

Poland: PLN 39.99

Portugal: €9.99

Qatar: QAR 39.99

Romania: RON 49.99

Saudi Arabia: SAR 37.99

Serbia: RSD 1,075.00

Singapore: SGD 27.98

Slovakia: €9.99

Slovenia: €9.99

South Africa: ZAR 149.99

Spain: €14.99

Sweden: SEK 95.00

Taiwan: TWD 290.00

Thailand: THB 349.00

Turkey: TRY 199.99

UAE: AED 37.99

UK: £14.99

United States: $59.99

Vietnam: VND 249,000.00

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN PPV, as well as on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

Paul vs Diaz PPV price on DAZN is $34.99. The PPV price on Kayo is $34.95.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

The full Paul vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims